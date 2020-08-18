Lilburn, GA Scott Sheffield Walker of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on August 9th, 2020. Scott was born on October 5th, 1962 in Greensboro, Georgia. His natural outdoorsman personality began during his childhood and continued throughout his life. After graduating from Nathaniel Greene Academy in 1981, he attended Young Harris College and graduated in 1983. Scott began studying engineering at the University of Georgia and dating his wife Anne, where they started attending every bulldog game together. In 1986, Scott graduated from UGA with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. His career in electric and gas utilities included working at Snapping Shoals EMC, Oglethorpe Power, and Walton EMC. Working at Walton for over 20 years, he currently was their Director of Commercial and Industrial Accounts. A large part of his character was to serve others. He always supported his children with involvement in sports, music, and school. During his son William's time as a Boy Scout, Scott helped the troop on many outdoor outings and events. He was a charter member of the Loganville Rotary Club, where he has been treasurer for over 15 years. Scott served on committees such as long-range planning at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lilburn. His love of hiking the Appalachian Trail, camping, traveling to state and national parks, playing on tennis leagues, hunting, and fishing gave many years of enjoyment with his family and friends. He hiked all of the A.T. in Georgia and most of North Carolina. He was a kind and selfless man who will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William R. Walker of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Anne Walker of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Caroline Walker of Lilburn, GA; son, William Walker of Chapel Hill, NC; mother, Bettye Walker of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brothers, Brent Walker of Savannah, GA, Tim Walker and wife Nancy of Suwannee, GA; and sister, Suelynne Parker and husband Tom of Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial service for immediate family will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and officiated by Rev. Dr. Russ Weekley. If so desired, donations may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy or a memorial fund at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, in Lilburn. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

