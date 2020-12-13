Sarah West Ledford

Buford, GA Sarah West Ledford, age 85, of Buford, GA, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Donald J. Ledford. She is survived by her sons, Larry and Jane Ledford, Stone Mountain, GA, Ronald and Sharon Ledford, Tampa, FL, Rodney and Joy Ledford, Buford, GA; six grandchildren, Chris Ledford, Amber Ledford, April Ledford, Misty Ledford Reed, Josh Ledford, Alex Ledford; four great grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter, Willow, Harper; sister-in-law, Carol Wentz, Canton, OH; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Ledford was born February 4, 1935 in Hayesville, NC. She received her education at Hayesville High School. She was a retired school bus driver from Gwinnett County Public Schools. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church of Buford, GA. Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12 noon at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA with Rev. Danny Newbern officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 3390 S Puckett Rd, Buford, GA 30519, in memory of Sarah West Ledford.

