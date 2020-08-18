Stone Mountain, GA Sarah Valentine Corley Roberts, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020. She was born March 1, 1925 to Dallas Luster Corley and Minnie Jones Corley at the homeplace on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth and was a lifelong resisdent of Gwinnett County. She was married to her loving husband, Clyde O. Roberts, for 40 years until his death in 1997. Sarah was a 1943 graduate of Duluth High School and a graduate of Piedmont College where she earned a teaching degree. She retired from Gwinnett County with 30 years of service and was a proud member of the Gwinnett County Retired Educators Association. She loved teaching and especially loved hearing from former students and learning of their favorite memories of school. Sarah was a member of Lilburn First Baptist Church for more than 50 years and enjoyed many wonderful trips and activities through the years. Most recently, her friends in the Praise Sunday School Class were a special blessing as they gathered together for luncheons and game days. She loved gardening and being in her yard and could make just about anything grow. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and we will remember her devotion to each one of us. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; sisters, Ophelia Gilbert, Louise Dyer and Betty Smith; brothers, Marion Corley, Marlon Corley and D.L. "Pinktop" Corley. She is survived by her son, Cherry Roberts; daughters, Ginger Roberts and Mincy Lynne Dance (and her husband Bruce); grandchildren, Brett (Blair) Dance and Rachel (Dillon) Heard; and her precious great grandson, Tucker Dance. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth with Mrs. Susan Rumble officiating. "I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust." Psalm 91:2 Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- US suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over city's eroding autonomy
- Thom Brennaman leaves MLB game broadcast after uttering anti-gay slur on air
- Detroit teachers authorized a potential strike over Covid-19 safety fears
- South Korea's latest church-linked coronavirus outbreak is turning into a battle over religious freedom
Articles
- State officials: Gwinnett teen the second youngest recorded COVID-19 death in Georgia
- Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters
- Gwinnett schools' bus drivers to begin running routes Wednesday
- Gwinnett County schools praises educators, students for start to school year despite early technical issues
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside: Violence against store employees over face mask policies not tolerated
- Downtown Lawrenceville parking deck ahead of schedule; performing arts center still slated for spring opening
- Gwinnett commissioners approve rolled back millage rate
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett preparing to begin $57 million emergency department expansion
- State Rep. Sam Park highlights COVID-19 impact on Gwinnett teachers during Democratic National Convention
- Gwinnett Rotarians honor bus driver for service to those in need
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 17
- ON THE MARKET: This estate in Buford features 9 bedrooms and 5 pristine acres
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 16, 2020
- PHOTOS: First day of school in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver receives Rotary Club Hidden Hero Award
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 10-16
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools welcomes children back to class
- PHOTOS: Mountain View at Buford Softball
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.