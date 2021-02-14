Suwanee, GA Sara Davis Williams, age 81, of Suwanee, GA passed away at her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Born on September 28, 1939 in Cherokee County, GA, she was the daughter of Opal & Herman S. Davis. She grew up in Blue Ridge, GA and graduated from West Fannin High School in 1957. She attended Georgia Baptist Nursing school and was in training at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta when she met and fell in love with one of her patients, Virgil Williams. They were married 61 years and together raised four children on their farm in Snellville. Being Virgil's wife was the highlight of her life. Together they traveled, golfed, rode horses and just enjoyed each other's company. She was an avid tennis player, and loved all of the flowers in her garden. She was a member of Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, GA.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil R. Williams, sons and daughters in law: Virgil, Jr. & Patty Williams of Monroe, Mike & De Anna Williams of Suwanee, Brad & Paige Williams of Social Circle and son in law David Bowling of Marietta. Sara had one brother, Gary Davis, of Blue Ridge. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mendy Williams Bowling and daughter in law, Gina Williams.
She enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren: Ashley Williams, Matthew Bowling, Macy Williams, Esther Williams, Bradley & Victoria Williams and Williams Bowling.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church Snellville with Dr. James Merritt and Pastor Brian Boyles officiating. Due to Covid concerns, the family will not be having visitation and the graveside service will be private.
Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-962-2200.
