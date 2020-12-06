Duluth, GA Sara A. Harrison, 83, of Duluth, GA died December 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harrison, a native of Duluth, GA, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Duluth, where she had previously worked in the Nursery. Preceded in death by her husband, John Harold Harrison, she is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Angie Harrison of Hoschton, GA, Doug and Paula Harrison of Duluth, GA; sisters, Dottie Stapler of Sugar Hill, GA, Joann Tuggle of Roanoke Rapids, NC; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematroy Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
