Samuel DiPaola

Samuel Joseph DiPaola
Samuel Joseph DiPaola, born June 6th 1994 passed away on April 20, 2020.
Sam was strong and sensitive, unpredictable and so very loyal, all of which allowed him to live life to the fullest and in the moment. Sam's easy and fun loving nature was the exterior to a spectacular soul. He had a constant thirst for knowledge in understanding the human spirit. He valued authenticity in his relationships above all else. He was not a fan of talking about the weather and sincerely wanted to know the people in his life. Sam loved watching documentary and independent film. He filled our home with his creativitypaintings, drawings, the song of his voice, and love for cooking. If you were lucky enough to be with Sam on your birthday, he was sure to serenade you opera style. He had an amazing sense of humor, a master of impersonations with the ability to lighten any moment with his quick wit. Sam had a profound love for golf. His talent was another example of pure artistry. He played as often as he could. Being on the golf course was Sam's sanctuary here on Earth.
Sam is survived by his parents, Joe and Yvonne DiPaola; his sister, Janelle and brother-in-law Milos Kleut; he is also survived by grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Sam's Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date due to the current Coronavirus restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sam's name to The World Financial Group Foundation and Charitable Trust. The donations will benefit The First Tee program.
The WFG Foundation (U.S.)
11315 Johns Creek Parkway
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The WFG Charitable Trust (Canada)
5000 Yonge Street
Suite 800
Toronto, ON M2N 7E9
