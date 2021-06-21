Suwanee, GA Ryan Bishop Kerr, age 22, of Suwanee, Georgia passed away on June 19th of 2021. He is survived by his father Dan Kerr; mother and step father Melissa and Mike Deguibert; sister Kendall Ansley Kerr; brothers Collin Richard Kerr and Austin Hensley Kerr and their wives Keeley Kerr and Lydia Kerr; paternal grandparents Larry and Sarah Kerr; maternal grandparents Brenda and John Edinburgh, and Jon McBride; aunts and uncles Jon and Christie McBride, Lynn and Brad Miller, Read and Heather Kerr; cousins Megan, Rich, and Bailey Miller, and Cadi McBride; godmother Terri McKinney. Ryan was born on January 14th, 1999 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 2017 graduate at North Gwinnett High School and attended East Florida State College. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and gamer. He resided in Leesburg, Georgia with his girlfriend Kinsey Eissler and son Braxton. There, he was a family man and hard worker. The family will receive friends at a visitation held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church, Duluth, GA with Rev. Chuck Scott and Rev. Collin Kerr officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a fund established to help with Kinsey, Braxton, and River's material needs. Information on the fund will be available shortly. In the meantime, donations will be accepted by Ryan's brother, Austin Kerr, via Venmo: @Austin-Kerr referencing "Ryan Kerr Memorial Fund" or by check made out to Austin Kerr with memo "Ryan Kerr Memorial Fund".
