Ruth Sharp

Lilburn
Ruth Williams Sharp
Ruth Williams Sharp, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to complications from dementia, Ruth's mind could no longer keep up with all the stories life gave her to tell. She was born on April 12, 1929, in Snellville to William Howard Williams and Ora Nash Williams. Ruth graduated as the salutatorian of Snellville Consolidated School in 1947, before marrying her high school sweetheart, William Paul Sharp of Mountain Park, in 1951. Throughout her life, she served as a military spouse, an employee of Southern Bell Telephone Company, and a cafeteria worker at Parkview High School. A sixth-generation resident of Gwinnett County, Ruth was an avid fan of local history, a consumer of the finest Southern cuisine, and an artisan chef with a specialty for fried chicken, potato salad, and banana pudding. Most importantly, she committed herself to faith in Christ and fellowship with family. As a child, she enjoyed attending Snellville Baptist Church. Later in her adult years, she became an active member of Corinth Baptist Church and Mountain Park First Baptist Church. From the start, Ruth was a talker. Generations of family can recall listening to her tell stories for hours. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, William Raymond Williams; and numerous in-laws. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Beth and Grant Gibbons of Stone Mountain, Douglas and Cynthia Sharp of Canton, Donna and Barry Puckett of Monroe, and Janice and Barry Britt of Lavonia. She also saw seven grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-law grow to become young adults, including William and Heather Puckett, John Britt, Aubrey Sharp, Austin Gibbons, Matthew Puckett, Sarah Sharp, and Joshua Britt. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Reed; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the compassionate care providers at Sunrise Assisted Living, Five Forks. A celebration of life will be held later due to the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry, 55 Grayson Industrial Parkway, Grayson, GA, 30017, or Mountain Park First Baptist, 5485 Five Forks Trickum Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
