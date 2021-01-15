Lawrenceville, GA Ruth Parham Manning, age 91, God's angel and faithful servant on earth, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She had an amazing love and connection with God that guided her daily life.
Ruth is survived by her brother Paul Parham and his wife Mary Ruth, her daughter Jennifer Manning Craft and husband Ken, her three sons, Pryor Manning and wife Lannis, Bob Manning and wife Kari, and Mark Manning and wife April; 14 grandchildren, Emily Craft Crocker and husband Michael, Geoff Craft and wife Jess, Matt Manning and wife Kaylyn, Drew Manning, Megan Manning Kinsel and husband Carl, Rob Manning, Karl Manning, Lauren Manning, Elizabeth Manning, Sarah Manning, Luke Manning, and three step-grandchildren, Caleb, Rebecca and Joshua Watson; four great grandchildren, Ashton Cox, Lyla Manning, Tallulah Kinsel and June Craft and many nephews and nieces. Her family was her pride and joy, all of whom she loved and cherished deeply while influencing greatly their love for Christ, education, and service to others. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Norman Manning, Jr. (a United Methodist minister), parents, Robert and Ethel Parham, sister, Doris Parham Miller and brothers, Robert, Jr., Carl and Earl Parham.
Ruth was a true disciple of Christ continually sharing her love of God to make disciples of others. Her favorite bible verse was Matthew 21:21, "If you have faith and do not doubt, you can move mountains. And if you believe, you will receive what you ask for in prayer." This verse guided her life and provided many mountain moving miracles.
A private graveside service will be held at Oxford Historical Cemetery in Oxford, Georgia. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. For the full obituary, please visit www.asturner.com
If desiring, donations may be made to the following entities dear to Miss Ruth: The Salvation Army Red Shield homeless shelter on Marietta street in downtown Atlanta, attention: Janeane Schmidt; the preschool program of Cannon United Methodist Church in Snellville, attention: Sherrye Beebe; and Aldersgate Homes Collinswood Retreat, attention: Aldersgate/Collinswood, 2428 Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
