Ruth Martin

Lawrenceville, GA Martin - Mrs. Ruth K. Martin age 94 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mrs. Martin was a secretary for a paper company while her late husband, Dr. Dan Martin was a surgery resident at Grady Memorial Hospital. She then stayed home to raise their 8 children. Her great grandfather was a Native American GA Senator, Albert Hughes. She was a member of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, and she attended Lawrenceville First Baptist Church with her husband and children. She enjoyed playing bridge and will be deeply missed by her family and club friends. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dan Martin; son, Tony Martin; parents, John Moore & Alma Hughes Keels; and brother, John Moore Keels, Jr. She is survived by her children, Drs. Dan C. & Glenn Ann Martin, Richmond, VA; Dr. Clyde S. & Ann Martin, Loudin, TN; Dr. Wallace F. Martin, Duluth, GA; Dr. Zack Martin & Dr. Leslie Campis, Atlanta, GA; Patsy & Vic Mobley, Hoschton, GA; Marilyn and Hugh Freeman, Atlanta, GA; Lynn Martin, Lawrenceville, GA; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother & sister-in-law, William E. & Gloria Keels, Decatur, GA. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- People flee in panic as skyscraper wobbles in China, despite no earthquake and fine weather
- Divorces fall 70% in China after government orders couples to cool off
- Trial of Robert Durst, subject of the crime documentary 'The Jinx,' restarts after pause for coronavirus
- Appeals court rules cops should have qualified immunity in violent takedowns
- Two brothers were wrongfully convicted of rape and murder. Nearly 40 years later, they are getting $75 million in compensation
Most Popular
Articles
- Gwinnett police announce additional arrests in murder of woman killed in Dacula
- Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor accused of extortion, is the subject of GBI investigation, multiple lawsuits by bail bonding companies
- ‘Exceptional as they come’ — Snell twins leave their mark on Buford High School
- Lawrenceville's college corridor roadway is now open
- Man, woman found dead in vehicle in driveway of Gwinnett home, police say
- LETTERS: Gwinnett County school board needs to listen to public input
- Quadruple shooting leaves one dead at Buford area apartment complex
- Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits
- Gwinnett firefighters rescue kayakers after boats overturn on Lake Lanier
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill barring Gwinnett tax commissioner from charging cities fees to supplement salary
Collections
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from May 10-16
- PHOTOS: 2021 Valedictorians and Salutatorians in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 17
- ON THE MARKET: Resort-style pool is the focus of this Duluth estate — and the treehouse isn't bad either
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for May 16, 2021
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- 5 things to do this weekend — May 14-16
- PHOTOS: A look at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games' new Buford location
- Most popular dog breeds that don't shed
- PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College Class of 2021 afternoon commencement ceremony
Commented
- LETTERS: Gwinnett County school board needs to listen to public input (25)
- Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor accused of extortion, is the subject of GBI investigation, multiple lawsuits by bail bonding companies (6)
- Gwinnett County school again ranked No. 1 in Georgia, in the top 10 nationally, by U.S. News and World Report (4)
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill barring Gwinnett tax commissioner from charging cities fees to supplement salary (4)
- Teachers union gave nearly $20 million to Dems before influencing CDC school reopening guidance (4)
- A history of police violence in America (3)
- Bernie Sanders, Democrats pressure Biden on ‘free’ college tuition (3)
- Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits (3)
- Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was wrongly terminated, board says (2)
- JOHNSON: Here's what's wrong with the student loan program (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.