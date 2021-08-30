Saturday, September 18, 2021 - 11:00 AM followed by a reception 12:00 - 2 PM
Cannon United Methodist Church, 2424 Webb Gin House Road, Snellville Ga 30078
Ruth Parham Manning, age 91, God's angel and faithful servant on earth, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She had an amazing love and connection with God that guided her daily life.
A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life service to honor and witness to the life of Ruth (Miss Ruth) Manning. Bring only your smiles (as Miss Ruth would have it), stories and laughter as we share memories of how she impacted our lives.
For the full obituary, see the AS Turner & Son website (www.asturner.com/obituaries/Ruth-Parham-Manning?obId=19630548#/obituaryInfo)
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the following entities dear to Miss Ruth: The Salvation Army Red Shield homeless shelter on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, attention: Janeane Schmidt; the preschool program of Cannon United Methodist Church in Snellville, attention: Sherrye Beebe; and Aldersgate Homes Collinswood Retreat, attention: Aldersgate/Collinswood 2428 Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078.
