...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS ...
Sustained winds of 12 to 23 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 29 to 40 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25
percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Braselton, GA Ruth Cotter, age 85, of Braselton, GA, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas W. Cotter; parents, Henry Grady & Winnie Cotter. Mrs. Cotter is survived by her children, Christina Elizabeth Carroll (Jon) of Flowery Branch, GA, Douglas Wayne Cotter, Jr. (Alice) of Gainesville, GA, Grady Bernard Cotter (Dawn) of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Christina Elise Carroll Robinson, Robert Grady Carroll, Douglas Wayne Cotter, III, Sarah Elizabeth Carroll, Bailey Denise Cotter, Abigail Ruth Cotter; one great-grandchild, Winnie May Robinson. Ruth was born on May 19, 1936 in Roanoke, AL. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. CDT, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Randolph Memory Gardens, Roanoke, AL.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Cotter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.