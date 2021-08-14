Loganville, GA Ruth Burton Hannon, age 78, of Loganville, GA entered into rest on Friday, August 13, 2021. She is survived by her beloved son, Joe A. Hannon of Loganville, GA; beloved granddaughters, Erin, Anna Claire, and Kendall Bruce all of Peachtree Corners, GA; brother, Ralph Burton (Patsy) of Loganville, GA; brother-in-law, Tolbert Moore of Loganville, GA; sister-in-law, Jeanette Burton of Loganville, GA; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jan Hannon Bruce; brothers, Harold, Marvin, Parks, and Bobby; sisters, Nellie, Lois, and Mary. She is now resting in peace. Ruth was born on April 8, 1943, to Guy and Johnnie Burton. She was a 1961 graduate of South Gwinnett High School. Ruth retired in 2008 from Gwinnett County Public Schools after 35 years in education where 25 years of those were served at Hi-Hope Service Center. A graveside service honoring the life of Ruth will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 20th from 10:30am until the time of service at 11:00am. Due to the resurgences of Covid-19 variants the family requests that you adhere to all CDC Guidelines involving social distancing and mask requirements. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Texas Supreme Court sides with governor and temporarily blocks mask mandates
- A man died after a party boat capsized on a Texas lake during bad weather
- Girl, 7, killed in Chicago weekend of gun violence
- Some kids don't want to return to in-person schooling
- Tensions over a Colorado district's mask mandate is leading to an increased police presence at schools
Most Popular
Articles
- Archer High School student hospitalized after falling from a ledge at the school
- More than 1,400 COVID-related reports have shown up in Gwinnett schools, including 830 close contacts
- GCPS reporting 483 confirmed cases, 121 probable cases of COVID-19 in schools
- Gwinnett County Public Schools has more than 250 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Georgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuit
- Website: Gwinnett hospitals are 'overcrowded' as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike again
- Gwinnett Technical College adding three new certificate programs
- Gwinnett County police will continue to be featured on 'The First 48'
- Gwinnett County and Georgia COVID-19 case, vaccination numbers for Aug. 12, 2021
- Already understaffed, Georgia hospitals swamped by latest COVID surge
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 9
- Too hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmed
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 13-15
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 8, 2021
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the first day of the fall semester at Georgia Gwinnett College
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 9
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 15, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: Outdoor living space, 'cook's delight' kitchen make this Duluth area home a must see
Commented
- Gwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)
- Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)
- Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)
- Traditions return at Georgia Gwinnett College to start school year (2)
- THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)
- Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1)
- Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)
- Florida's largest school district is worried about funding after governor bans mask mandates for schools (1)
- Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (1)
- Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.