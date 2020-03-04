Bethlehem
Ruth Ashburn (Loftice)
Ruth Loftice Ashburn, age 83, of Bethlehem, GA passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Ted and Lynn Ashburn, Dacula, GA, Barbara and Dan Fitzgerald, Bethlehem, GA; and Sandra and Tony Miceli, Clarkesville, MD; grandchildren, Chloe and Isaiah Hunt, Meredith Ashburn, Allison Ashburn, Brooke Felt, Heather Felt, and Trey Felt; great grandchildren, Tommy Hunt and Aiden Hunt; brothers, Ken and Connie Loftice, Canton, GA and Jerry and Debbie Loftice, Commerce, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Ashburn was born on July 9, 1936 in Rose Hill, VA. She was retired from BellSouth as an administrative assistant after over 20 years of service. She was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula, GA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Elder Ken Loftice officiating. A private family interment will be held later. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse in memory of Ruth L. Ashburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Ashburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
