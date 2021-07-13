Sugar Hill, GA Runette Cantrell Clure, age 82, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Walter Clure, Jr.; parents, Clyde M. and Idell Bridges Cantrell; and brother, Mac Cantrell. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Amelia) Clure, Flowery Branch, GA, Lori (Eric) Hulsman, Destin, FL; grandchildren, Connor Hulsman, Kyle Hulsman; and several cousins. Mrs. Clure was born November 8, 1938 in Buford, GA. She was a 1956 graduate of Buford High School. She was retired from Federal Mogul, Inc. as a Purchasing Coordinator. She also worked for Bona Allen Harness Shop for many years in the Clerical Department. Mrs. Clure was a longtime member of the Buford First United Methodist Church, the Beacon Sunday School Class, the Young at Heart, Lunch Bunch and Peoples Bank Travel Club.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Buford First United Methodist Church, Buford, GA, with Pastor Jim Buckman officiating. A Reception will be held immediately following the Service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. Then a Graveside Service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buford First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 329, Buford, GA 30515 in memory of Runette Clure.
