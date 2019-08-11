Lawrenceville, GA
Rubye T. Taylor (Looper)
Rubye M. Looper Taylor, 99, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1920 to the late Mary and Byrd Looper of Hall County. Survivors include her only son, Billy Bragg, and many loving nieces and nephews, and close friends who will truly miss her. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Charles O. Taylor, her two brothers, Henry C. Looper and David B. Looper. She lived many years in Rome, GA and will be laid to rest there beside her husband. She was so loved by her family and friends who will truly miss her, but comforted by memories of her faith and love. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. GA. Interment will be on Wednesday, August 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rome, GA with Rev. Horace Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until time for the service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.