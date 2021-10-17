Lawrenceville, GA It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Mrs. Ruby N Onyekachi of Lawrenceville, Georgia, who passed away on September 16, 2021, at the age of 54, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a prayerful candle in Ruby's honor and memory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 29th, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home (201 Morningside Dr. NE, Buford GA 30518). Funeral and mass will be held on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church (319 Grayson Hwy. Lawrenceville GA 30046). Interment is scheduled immediately after Mass. The reception is at St. Lawrence after Interment. A livestream broadcast of the graveside service can be found here: https://vimeo.com/632151457.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Onyekachi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
