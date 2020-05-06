Lithonia
Roy Walker
Roy Carlton Walker, age 95, of Lithonia, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Decatur City Cemetery. Roy retired from Seaboard Coastline Railroad. He worked as a handyman most of his adult life and in later years, made Shaker Boxes. He attended Avondale Pattillo and Grayson United Methodist Churches and was a member of the Decatur Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Wages Walker and son, Larry Walker. He is survived by his children, Bob & Yvonne Walker of Covington, GA, Lynn Maddox & Michael Nordstrom of Durango, CO, Lee & Carolyn Walker of Stone Mountain, GA and LaRae and Frank Flowers of Lawrenceville, GA; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
