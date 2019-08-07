Roy McCollum

Maysville, GA
Roy Thestie McCollum
Roy Thestie McCollum, 66, of Maysville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, following a six-month battle with Pick's disease. He was born on November 27, 1952 to James and Helen McCollum, of Buford, Georgia. Roy graduated from Buford High School in 1971. He met his beautiful bride, Leigh Martin, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, daughter of Kenneth and Patricia Martin. They married in 1972 and made their home in Sugar Hill, where Roy began his lifelong career in custom woodworking and cabinetry. Roy was a beloved son, husband, daddy, Pop, and friend to all. To know Roy was to know his sense of humor, always ready with a joke to tell and laugh to share, never to be taken too seriously. He was an instrumental part of his children's and grandchildren's lives, at every game and event, a strong presence and fixture of support. He came to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ at the age of 38 and became an active member in his churches, First Baptist Sugar Hill and Mount Olive Baptist Church, serving as deacon, Royal Ambassador leader, and construction mission trip team leader. In his latter years, he and Leigh found lasting friendship through their Sunday school class at Maysville Baptist Church, where they are currently members. As a Gold Medal Senior Olympian, he led an active lifestyle that enabled him to match his grandchildren step for step. And finally, to know Roy was to know he always had a stash of candy close by and a football in his trunk, ready for fun.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Leigh Martin McCollum; his children, Jeremy (Joy); Callie (Kyle) Strom; Patrick (Anna); five beloved grandchildren, Landyn Emiline, Avery Leigh, Miles Andrew, Mason Roy, and Reagan Rebecca; sister, Sandra Pruitt (Randy); aunt, Francis McCollum; mother-in-law, Patricia Martin; brother-in-law, Forrest (Becky) Martin; Kenneth (Sheree) Martin, Jr.; and many other family and close friends. We rejoice knowing that he has been reunited with his granddaughter, Wesleigh Caroline Strom. He is also preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Kenneth Martin, and uncle, Jerald McCollum. Roy's life will be honored at the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia on Friday, August 9th at 2 pm with Dr. Lex Bowen and Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, August 8th and 12:30-2:00 pm on Friday, August 9th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Roy's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, NGHS Hospice or the building fund at Maysville Baptist Church would be appreciated.
