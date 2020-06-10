Roy Lee Wells age 101 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Effie Wells, son Glendon, brother Sam, sisters Floy, Flora, Parilee, and Mary. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Louise Vanderford Wells; sons Gene Wells, Kenneth (Kathy) Wells, Keith (Karen) Wells and Steve Wells; daughter Delores (Rolf) Quammen; grandchildren, Brandon (Scotty) Wells, Kevin (Jennifer ) Wells, Kelley Wells, Jennifer (Josh) McGuire, Erik Quammen, Michael Quammen, Kasey (Katherine) Wells, Katie Wells, Kary (Kevin) Kennedy, Klair (Stephen) Hartle, Klay (Jennifer) Wells, Kristen (Eric) Payne , Josh Wells; 19 great grandchildren; sister Daisy Cagle; sister-in-law, Helen Wells and brother-in-law, Skip Gollus.. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Roy was a lifelong resident of Gwinnett County. After working for 30 years at General Motors, he retired in 1978. He was a WW II Army veteran and a member of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge 131. He was the oldest living member of New Hope Methodist Church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Graveside service was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2 PM at Shadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Kennedy officiating. Those desiring may make memorial donations in the memory of Roy to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

