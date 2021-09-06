Winder, GA The Funeral Service of Roy E. Bruce will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Entombment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
