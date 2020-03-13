Bethlehem
Rosie Higgins (Johnson)
Rosie Johnson Higgins, age 76, of Bethlehem, GA passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is survived by her children, John W. Higgins, Jr (Tammi) of Loganville, Russell Higgins of Lawrenceville, Curt B. Higgins (Christy) of Cornelia, GA, Scotty Keheley (Tracy) of Auburn, GA, Jodie H. Sexton (Daniel) of Bethlehem; seventeen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Jane Stephens (Perry) of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, John W. Higgins, Sr.; parents, Charles Aaron Johnson and Lillie Mae Adams Johnson; daughter-in-law, Mary Katherine Higgins; and brother, Lamar Johnson. Rosie grew up in Cordele, GA and attended Central Gwinnett High School and New Hope Baptist Church. She loved to plant and cook and was known for her pecan pie, apricot glazed chicken and her fried chicken. She loved going to garage sales and getting the best bargain for her money. Rosie loved spending time with her grandchildren and they were the joy of her life. A funeral service honoring the life of Rosie will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Ted Dunagan officiating. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12th from 4pm -8pm in the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Rosie as well as the family. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
