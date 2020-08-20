Suwanee, GA Rose Nease Chance, aka GG (and GGG) left us to be with the Lord and a host of angels that went before her. At age 92, she passed away peacefully at the home of her son Charles Oglesby, surrounded by family on August 17, 2020. If the skies look brighter at night, it isn't the stars....it is the "bling" on the wings of Heaven's newest angel. Rose sparkled with light, love, faith, wisdom and hope that she shared with every person who had the privilege to meet her. She loved her brothers, sisters, son, daughter-in-law, grands and great grands, her great great grand, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and even complete strangers. She could light up a room -a very classy lady with her bling and sparkles from head to toe -and the sweetest warmest smile you have ever seen. She had the most beautiful caring spirit with such a zest for life. Rose loved being on the go -always curious, seeking yet another adventure - available to her grand kids for skiing, ziplining, horseback riding, hiking -anything they wanted to do. At 90 she made the Walk to Emmaus not once, but twice. She loved to travel, with her most recent trips to Italy and the Holy Land where she rode camels and swam in the Dead Sea. She was a kind loving caring generous person, devoted to her family, a friend to many people and always living life to the fullest. She loved those who needed love and helped those who needed help. She always said that we were blessed and to be sure that were mindful to share our blessings with others. We were all especially blessed to have Rose in our lives. She is going to be missed tremendously by her family and her many friends. Her life and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Rose leaves behind one son, Charles Oglesby (wife Debra) She was the very proud grandmother of Jeri Oglesby Sires (husband Billy Jr and children Cristina, Billy III and Max), Charlie Oglesby Jr (his wife Susan and son Trey) and Jon Oglesby (wife Tammy and daughters Ashten, Kaila and Maddie) and her great great granddaughter and namesake Adelaide Rose.The eldest of nine, Rose was predeceased by three sisters Jeanette Foley, Harriet Jarrell and Tina Thompson and one brother Ronnie Nease. She is survived by two sisters Brenda Nease and Diane Smith and two brothers Charles Nease and Scotty Nease as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, step family members and friends. Rose grew up in the Garden City United Methodist Church where she was a member for more than 80 years. When she moved to the Suwanee area to be closer to her son she made the Duluth First United Methodist Church her new home of worship. Always wanting to help others, Rose was very active in her church and local community events. Cremation services are being handled by Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. Condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Rose's Memory to Duluth First United Methodist Church www.duluthumc.org or Garden City United Methodist Church www.gardencityumc.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- What Kamala Harris' Indian roots reveal about the US
- Federal judge effectively blocks a 175-guest wedding from happening this Saturday as the case winds through the legal process
- Kentucky Derby will run without fans in the stands
- The 14-hour storm caused extensive damage. Now Iowans are trying to recover from the 'land hurricane'
- Giant panda gives birth at the National Zoo
Articles
- Gwinnett schools' bus drivers to begin running routes Wednesday
- Gwinnett County schools praises educators, students for start to school year despite early technical issues
- Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters
- State officials: Gwinnett teen the second youngest recorded COVID-19 death in Georgia
- Gwinnett County police fire officer shown using TASER on Black woman during arrest in viral Twitter video
- State Rep. Sam Park highlights COVID-19 impact on Gwinnett teachers during Democratic National Convention
- Gwinnett commissioners approve rolled back millage rate
- Downtown Lawrenceville parking deck ahead of schedule; performing arts center still slated for spring opening
- Wife charged in stabbing of husband, Gwinnett County police say
- Gwinnett Rotarians honor bus driver for service to those in need
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 17
- ON THE MARKET: This estate in Buford features 9 bedrooms and 5 pristine acres
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 16, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver receives Rotary Club Hidden Hero Award
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 10-16
- Most popular baby names of the past decade
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Aug. 18
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools welcomes children back to class
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.