Lawrenceville, GA
Rose delCampo
Rose Marten delCampo, 88, went to be with God on November 2, 2019. She spent her final 5 years at Rosemont assisted living in Stone Mountain, Georgia and her final days at Emory Hospital and Hospice in Atlanta, Georgia. Rose was born in Villalba, Puerto Rico on June 5, 1931 and spent her first 30 years there. She spent her working years as a telephone operator but her passion was needle and thread which she was meant to do. She was a seamstress and also obtained a tailors license. She created many beautiful dresses as well as draperies and designer pillows, bridal gowns and also bridesmaid gowns. Rose had many customers that she custom fitted when she resided in Winchester, Virginia from 1963 to the mid 1980's, raising a family and continuing her work within the community. After her sons grew up and left Winchester, she and her husband Julio moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they spent the next 20 years. She also worked at Belk Lindsey Department Store doing alterations and tailoring suits. In 2004, she moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia to be near family. She was married to Julio E. delCampo for 58 years who predeceased her. Survivors include her sons; Edgar E. delCampo of Monroeville, New Jersey, and Hector E. delCampo Sr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia: daughter -in-law; Marilyn L. delCampo of Lawrenceville, Georgia: grandson Hector E. delCampo Jr., of Columbia, South Carolina and his companion Molly Wolfe. Extended family include stepdaughter; Alba delCampo, who actually was the daughter she never had and modeled her dresses she had made: Stepson; Ernesto delCampo who both live in Puerto Rico. Gloria Miller of Salem, Ohio and Charles Abrams of Monroeville, New Jersey who provided much needed support to Edgar. Services were provided by Advantage Funeral and Cremation services of Lilburn, Georgia. The family wishes to convey their deepest appreciation for the compassion and professionalism of Advantage funeral services and Emory University hospital and hospice for helping Rose into her next journey. Any donations are to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.Arrangements by R. T. Patterson Funeral Home Cremation
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.