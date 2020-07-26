Lawrenceville, GA Rose Bingley, age 90, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Gustavo Teran, Diana Guajardo, Rose Pierce (Henry), Selina Pińa, Maria Teran-MacIver (Tom); eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederic and Sylvestra Bowman; husbands, Alberto Teran and James Bingley; brothers, Oscar Bowman and Fred Bowman and son, Daniel Teran. A PRIVATE family viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
