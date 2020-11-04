Rosalie Marie Foisy

Snellville, GA Rosalie Marie (Milowski) Foisy, age 98, died on October 26, 2020, in Red Lodge, Montana.

Rosalie was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1922 and married Robert W. Foisy in 1948 in Lawrence, MA. They had five sons and one daughter, and she is survived by sons William R. Foisy of Montana, Gerald P. Foisy, Richard P. Foisy and Bruce M. Foisy of Georgia, Stephen J. Foisy of Oklahoma, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

She moved with her husband and family from Massachusetts to Georgia in 1964 where she raised her family independently as a loving mother after her husband Robert passed away in 1972. She especially enjoyed working in the yard at her house in Snellville, Georgia, volunteering with the altar guild at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville, and having her family together for the holidays. Her friends in Snellville nurtured her while she lived alone by bringing food and helping to transport her around the community. After moving to Red Lodge, Montana in 2015 to be with her son, she continued to talk about how dear these friends were to her.

Special recognition is made to the nurses and staff at Red Lodge Mountain View Clinic, Cedarwood Villa and Beartooth Billings Clinic Hospice in Red Lodge who cared for her when she moved to Montana. These people are truly saints for their dedicated and loving care.

A service will be scheduled at a later date and burial will be at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, Snellville, Georgia where she will join her husband Robert Foisy, her sister Rita Mills and her daughter Deborah Murphy. Arrangement for perpetual care provided by Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge, Montana and by Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens in Snellville, Georgia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarwood Villa in Red Lodge.

