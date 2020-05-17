Ronnie Bentley

Snellville
Ronnie Harrison Bentley
Mr. Ronnie Harrison Bentley, age 72, of Snellville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Mr. Bentley was born in Rome, GA on June 25, 1947, son of the late Millwood Harrison Bentley and Lillie Mae Bridges Bentley Robertson and his loving step-father, Thomas Herman Robertson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Bullington.
He was a graduate of East Rome High School where he pitched for the baseball team. He attended Shorter College. Mr. Bentley was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from AT&T after 40 years and was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church. Mr. Bentley had served as Secretary on the Snellville Tourism and Trade Board. He was the recipient of the "Volunteer of the Year" award, presented by Sunrise Rotary Club as well as, Snellville Community Garden. Mr. Bentley's happiness and passion was volunteering for the Snellville Farmers Market. It was his little piece of Heaven on earth. He was very active in the community, coaching softball and basketball for the Brookwood Athletic Association. He was an avid Georgia football fan and attended every game for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, the former Glenice Cloud, to whom he was married on September 21, 1969; 2 daughters, Pamela Bentley Livesey (Ryan), Sacramento, CA and Brooke Bentley Topp (Patrick), Woodstock, GA; 5 grandchildren, who were the joy of his life; Harper, Courtney and Taber Livesey; Colin and Brennan Topp. A really great grandaddy. The best.
A private graveside service will be held in East View Cemetery with Mr. David Henderson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emory Winship Cancer Institute or Snellville United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, has charge of the funeral arrangements.Arrangements by Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Ch
