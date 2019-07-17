Ronald Yarbrough

Snellville
Ronald Henry Yarbrough
Ronald Henry Yarbrough, age 64, of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Ron was born April 6, 1955 in Atlanta, GA to Henry and Martha Yarbrough. He attended Towers High School graduating in 1974 and went on to serve in the US Air Force. Ron worked for the Snellville Post Office retiring after 20 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Glenda; 2 children, Jessica (Jesse) Hachat of Lawrenceville and Andy Yarbrough of Snellville; sister, Pam (Wayne) McKee of Loganville and grandchildren, Guy, Roxanne and Oscar Hachat.
A celebration of life for Ron will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Vecoma at the Yellow River, 4400 Vecoma Lane, Snellville, Georgia; an informal service will begin at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ron's honor to the North Georgia Crappie Anglers, Attn: Fishing with Military Heroes, 5640 Six Mile Ridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.