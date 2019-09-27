Covington
Ronald Wayne Hargraves, Sr.
Sunday, September 22, 2019, Ronald Wayne Hargraves, Sr., 79, went to join the love of his life, Devona Hargraves, with our heavenly father. He passed peacefully in his daughter's home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his children Lynnette Bowles and Wayne (Elizabeth) Hargraves; grandchildren Amber (Lauren), Nikki (Steve), Ryan, Christian, and Ty; great-grandchild Melissa. Visitation will be held at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel on Saturday, September 28 from 12 pm - 2 pm and funeral services to follow. Burial will be at 3:15 at North Atlanta Memorial Park. For the full obituary, funeral details, and condolences visit https://www.wagesandsons.com/obit/.
