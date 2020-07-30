Lawrenceville, GA Anderson, SC

Ronald Morrison, 82, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.

Born in Spartanburg, SC on June 4, 1938, he was a son of the late Clarence Henry Morrison and the late Sudie Elizabeth Cooper Morrison.

Ronald retired from Safety Railway Corporation and Amtrak as an electrical engineer. He later enjoyed driving a dump truck, in the Gwinnett County GA area, during his retirement years. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Baptist.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Morrison Lambert (Tim), and a son, Mike Morrison. He is also survived by his loving companion, Gloria Summey along with a multitude of family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Morrison, the mother of his children, Gladys Evelyn Morrison, his brothers Jackie and Lynn Morrison and his sister, Barbara Morrison Taylor.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621

