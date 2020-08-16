Snellville, GA Roger Nash, age 83 of Snellville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Snellville Historical Cemetery. Rev. David Gilleland will officiate. Mr. Nash retired from Bellsouth in 1989 after 44 years of service. He was a lifelong farmer and resident of Snellville. Mr. Nash served in the National Guard and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Tanner Nash, and is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Andy & Susan Nash of Snellville, Barry & Joy Nash of Snellville; grandchildren, Colton Nash, Marcus Nash, Sarah Nash; and great grandson, Stetson Nash. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Nash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.