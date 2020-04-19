Dacula
Roger Bailey
Roger Paul Bailey, age 87 of Dacula, Ga. died Monday, April 13, 2020. There will be a graveside service for the immediate family on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church in Auburn, Ga. A Loving Husband, Daddy, and Grandfather, Mr. Bailey was retired from General Motors with 30 years of service and was a retired poultry farmer. He was a longtime member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He always enjoyed family roadtrips and eating good barbeque. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Doris Bailey. Mr. Bailey is survived by his Children: Paula & Gene Swancey of Carnesville, Kim Bailey of Dacula, Ginger & Bill Greeson of Carl, Joel and Kendra Bailey of Dacula; Grandchildren: Bailey Proctor, Rolfe Norman, Jean Raquel Swancey, Daniel Swancey, Erica Johnson, Elly Tuthill, Brandy Vator, Holly Cafferata, Ryan Bailey; Loving Papa to numerous great Grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
