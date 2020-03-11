Suwanee
Roderick E. McDonald
Roderick E. McDonald, 86, of Suwanee, GA died March 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. McDonald, a native of Sharpsburg, GA was a member of the Winder First UMC and had previously attended Duluth First UMC. He is survived by his wife, Hatha Rae McDonald of Suwanee, GA; daughters, Melinda R. McDonald and her husband, Frank Quattrochi of Atlanta, GA, Martha A. Kocis and her husband, Stephen of Suwanee, GA; sister, Betty D. Yarborough of Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Colin Douthit, Clark Douthit, Hunter Kocis, Matthew Kocis; great grandchildren, Samuel Douthit, Josephine Douthit. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 2651 Hwy 16 East, Sharpsburg, GA 30277 (770)254-8876. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends, Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
To send flowers to the family of Roderick McDonald, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel
3088 Duluth Highway
P.O. Box 673
Duluth, GA 30096
3088 Duluth Highway
P.O. Box 673
Duluth, GA 30096
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel
3088 Duluth Highway
P.O. Box 673
Duluth, GA 30096
3088 Duluth Highway
P.O. Box 673
Duluth, GA 30096
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.