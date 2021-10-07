Lawrenceville, GA Anderson - Robin Leigh Anderson age 64 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A Funeral service will be held 3:30 PM, Monday, October 11, 2021, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, Winder, GA, with Pastor Jeremi Stephen Clanton officiating. Robin was a Deli Customer Service Representative for Kroger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. Jerles Jr. & Mildred Pettyjohn Malaier; brother, Thomas Jerles, III. She is survived by her husband, Winston, K. Anderson, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Christine & Jason McDaniel, Loganville, GA; stepdaughter and husband, Amy & Frank Denlinger; granddaughter, Cailin McDaniel; grandson, Alex Riggs; sisters, Sharon Wells and Shannon Farris, former husband, Sam Haney. Robin will be dearly missed by her family and friends at Kroger. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- A slavery petition was the latest racist incident at this school. Parents and lawmakers are fed up
- Hearing you've won a Nobel is incredible for most people. For some, it just spoils their sleep
- Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to pursue 'reunification' with Taiwan by peaceful means
- 4 people are killed in a plane crash near Atlanta
- McConnell tells Biden he won't cooperate with Democrats to raise debt ceiling again
Most Popular
Articles
- Mark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op event
- Buford mourning loss of wrestler Aaron Kirkland after fatal car accident
- Collins Hill High School community grappling with death of popular teacher
- Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident
- Gwinnett BOC approves raises for county employees; 4% for many workers, 8% for public safety personnel
- Crumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316
- Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside'
- Openings of Market by Macy's locations in Snellville, McDonough set for end of October
- Gwinnett police officers return fire at suspect in shooting at tavern near Mall of Georgia
- Sam Horn becomes Gwinnett's all-time leading passer, Travis Hunter injured in Collins Hill win
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 8-10
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4
- ON THE MARKET: Beautiful outdoor amenities make this Suwanee home an entertainer's dream
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Oktoberfest celebration
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 3, 2021
- PHOTOS: Mark Richt speaks at fundraiser for Gwinnett County's Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries
- How concussions ended the careers of 10 professional athletes
Commented
- Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)
- Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)
- Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)
- YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)
- Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)
- Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)
- Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)
- Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)
- Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.