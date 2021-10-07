Lawrenceville, GA Anderson - Robin Leigh Anderson age 64 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A Funeral service will be held 3:30 PM, Monday, October 11, 2021, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, Winder, GA, with Pastor Jeremi Stephen Clanton officiating. Robin was a Deli Customer Service Representative for Kroger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. Jerles Jr. & Mildred Pettyjohn Malaier; brother, Thomas Jerles, III. She is survived by her husband, Winston, K. Anderson, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Christine & Jason McDaniel, Loganville, GA; stepdaughter and husband, Amy & Frank Denlinger; granddaughter, Cailin McDaniel; grandson, Alex Riggs; sisters, Sharon Wells and Shannon Farris, former husband, Sam Haney. Robin will be dearly missed by her family and friends at Kroger. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

