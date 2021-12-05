Jefferson, GA Roberta Phillips Waldrup, age 84, of Jefferson passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday December 11, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Terry Smith will be officiating. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
