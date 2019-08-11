Lilburn
Roberta Jones
Roberta Glenn Miller Jones, dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother passed away on August 6, 2019, in Lilburn, Georgia, at 83 years of age. Born in Oaktown, Indiana, on March 5, 1936, to Charles and Ethel Miller, she married Gary Wade Jones on March 6, 1959 in their home congregation, Oaktown United Methodist Church. Both had graduated from Oaktown High School. Together they reared three sons, Wade, Trent, and Wesley, who survive them. They also lived in Hanover, Indiana, before retiring to the Atlanta area where their three sons had settled. Roberta's husband, Gary, predeceased her on June 16, 2006. Besides her sons, Roberta is survived by her sister, Charlotte Miller Coleman of Aurora, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Dana Jones, son-in-law, Rev. Chris Glaser, and grandson, Nathan Cargill, all in the Atlanta metropolitan area. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at her home church, Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. A service in Indiana is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta Jones' name to the Stephen's Ministry of Mountain Park UMC, or Homestead Hospice, 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road, Building 200, Suite 100, Roswell, GA 30076. Cremation provided by Advantage Funeral Home.
