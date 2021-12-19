Robert Stanley Hamilton

Cleveland, GA Robert "Stanley" Hamilton, age 73, of Cleveland, GA, formerly of Norcross, GA, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. A gathering of fellowship and celebration of Stanley's life was held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Stanley was born June 16, 1948, to the late Robert Arch Hamilton and his beloved living mother, Betty Hamilton. Stanley is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia "Tricia" Parks Hamilton; son, Jake Hamilton and his daughter, Stella; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Jason Maher and their daughter, Theodora; mother, Betty Hamilton; sister, Lynn Hamilton Griffeth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Kim Hamilton, and David and Debbie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Wanda Parks; in-laws, Roy and Darla Adams, Tommy Parks, and Emily Maloney; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends David and Traci McDowell and their daughter, Rachel. As a United Methodist pastor, he served in the ministry for over 15 years. Stanley later worked for White County Family Connections as the Youth Advocate for the local schools. He was also privileged to drive the school bus for the early elementary kids. Working with children of all ages brought him so much joy and satisfaction. Stanley was known for his kind and generous soul. He was youthful and spirited, "a kid at heart." He always looked for the positive side in life. Stanley had a strong love for the Lord and for his family. Moments that brought him the most joy were the ones spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Cure Sanfilippo Foundation in loving memory of Stanley and to honor his niece and nephew, Laela and Ryan Baldomero.https://curesanfilippofoundation.org. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.