Commerce, GA formerly of Buford, GA
Robert Lee McDaniel
Robert Lee McDaniel, Jr, age 70, of Commerce, GA, formerly of Buford, GA, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee McDaniel, Sr, and wife, Nancy Louise Maddox McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel is survived by wife, Lourdes Tejeada McDaniel, Commerce, GA; children, Nicholas and Rachel McDaniel, Hoschton, GA, Pamela Regina Jordan and Anthony Spears, Commerce, GA, Robert Lee McDaniel, III, and Rebecca , Toccoa, GA; mother, Christine Clack McDaniel, Flowery Branch, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and James Pirkle, Elberton, GA; brothers, John McDaniel, Flowery Branch, GA and James Randy McDaniel, Ft. Pierce, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. McDaniel was born on November 19, 1948 in Buford, GA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and was a retired truck driver from M.D.S. Company. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Copeland officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home.
