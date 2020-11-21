Oakwood, GA Robert Larry Hammond, age 72 of Oakwood, GA, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Macon, GA on February 7, 1948 to the late John Robert Hammond and the late Rosa Lee Whittington Hammond. Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora (Lynn) DiGiovanni Hammond and Sister, Barbara June Hammond Ellison.
Surviving members of his family are, Daughter and Son in Law, Dena Lynn and Kevin Sosebee and grandsons, Ryan Sosebee and Luke Sosebee; Daughter and Son in Law, Diana and Jason Baekey and grandson, Lincoln Dean Baekey; Fiancee Darlyn Lewis Tillery, her children and grandchildren including; Daughters, Jennifer Parvin and Nikki Pendley; Son, James Adinaro; Grandchildren, David Todd, Avery Parvin, Alec Telenta, Amber Telenta, and Nash Pendley; Sisters and Brother in Laws, Linda and Bird Youmans and Elaine and Richard Moss.
Mr. Hammond was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. His generosity, sense of adventure and loving spirit will be missed. He was passionate about his involvement with the American Legion and Masons.
- Vietnam Veteran
- 2013 MASTER of Grayson Masonic Lodge #549
- 2017 MASTER of Gwinnett Daylight Masonic Lodge #744
- 2019-2020 State Director of the American Legion Riders
- 2017-2018 Director of ALR Post #251
- 2018-2020 2nd Vice for American Legion Post #251
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. The funeral service is invitation only due to the restriction based on the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
