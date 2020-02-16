Robert Hart

Robert D. "Bob" Hart resided in Lawrenceville. Born on July 8, 1940 in Chicago to the late Mary Frances Keating Lowell. Bob married Priscilla DeVos in October 1961. He was employed at Barrett Hardware Warehouse and was known to co-workers as "Fonz". He was a retired member of Teamsters Union and the South Wilmington Sportsmen Club. Dad will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for his family, ease in making friends, dancing, fishing and playing pool.
He is survived by Audrey (George) Schudy, Angela Hart (Tom Eagan), JoAnne Hart; Grandchildren: Christopher Bucciarelli, AJ and Paige Principe. His former Son-in-law, Anthony Principe; and his companion, Dorothy Hewell.
Bob was preceded by his Wife, Priscilla (2004) and Brother, Ronald Hart (2019).
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be celebration of life later this year in IL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.