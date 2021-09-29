Offers go here

Robert H. Elmore

  • 0

Duluth, GA Robert H. Elmore, 75, of Duluth, GA died September 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.

Mr. Elmore, a native of Savannah, GA was a proud graduate of Georgia Tech and a retired Mechanical Engineer. During his working career he was president of the Atlanta Chapter of AHSRAE and worked on many HVAC projects including ones for Coca-Cola, Delta, and American Express. He was an active member of a practical shooting league in Atlanta and served for many years as a range officer and stage designer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Elmore of Duluth, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Katie and Juan Saldarriaga of Sugar Hill, GA, Nancy and Bryan McGuinness of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Myriam Saldarriaga, Benjamin McGuinness, and Matthew McGuinness.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.

