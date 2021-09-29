Duluth, GA Robert H. Elmore, 75, of Duluth, GA died September 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Mr. Elmore, a native of Savannah, GA was a proud graduate of Georgia Tech and a retired Mechanical Engineer. During his working career he was president of the Atlanta Chapter of AHSRAE and worked on many HVAC projects including ones for Coca-Cola, Delta, and American Express. He was an active member of a practical shooting league in Atlanta and served for many years as a range officer and stage designer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Elmore of Duluth, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Katie and Juan Saldarriaga of Sugar Hill, GA, Nancy and Bryan McGuinness of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Myriam Saldarriaga, Benjamin McGuinness, and Matthew McGuinness.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.
