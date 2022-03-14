Buford, GA Robert E. "Bob" Brand, age 90, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Tribble Brand. He is survived by his sons, Robert E. Brand, Jr. (Mary), Lawrenceville, GA, Barton Lee Brand, Buford, GA, Brian Ansley Brand, Hayesville, NC; grandchildren, Robert E. Brand, III, Brock Harold Brand (Erin), Blake Thornton Brand, Ansley Marie Brand; great-grandchildren, Bradley Brand, Blu Brand, Beck Adam Brand; nephews, Michael Brand, David Brand, Jr., Douglas Brand; nieces, Michelle Brand, Patricia Brand. Mr. Brand was born on March 6, 1932 in Atlanta, GA. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army for 4 years and he attended pharmaceutical school. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Buford, GA. Mr. Brand was a retired Realtor from nelson Reeves Realty in Chamblee, GA and Prudential Realty. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Pastor Stephen Fountain and Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA with Military Honors. The Family will Receive Friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, prior to the Service. Flowers are accepted or Donations may be made to First Baptist Church Buford Building Fund in memory of Bob Brand.
Obituaries
Tags
Obituaries
