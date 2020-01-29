Sugar Hill, GA
Robert "Bobby" Dunn
Robert (Bobby) Dunn, age 86 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching little league. He lived a full life traveling and dancing. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years and his loving family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
