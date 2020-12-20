Lavonia, GA Robert W. Williams, age 84, of Lavonia, passed away December 19, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
Born November 28, 1936, in Snellville, he was the son of the late John Berry "J. B." and Newtie Joe (Wesley) Williams. He was a 1955 graduate of Snellville High School and worked as a self-employed General Contractor and Real Estate Developer, working extensively in Gwinnett County and across North Georgia. He served as a board member for Walton EMC for more than 33 years, as well as the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation for 6 years. Mr. Williams was formerly an elder with Mt. Carmel Christian Church of Stone Mountain. After retirement to Lavonia, he became a member of Lavonia First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife: Marlon Jackson Williams; children and step-children: Angie Williams Seymour (Guy), Terry Jackson Maher (Joe), Craig Jackson, Teresa Williams Rutzinski (Larry) and Renee Jackson Prather (Ron); grandchildren: Brent Maher, Mark Seymour, Mitch Seymour, Kaitlin Bryant, Blake Maher, Amy Landis, Amelia Taylor, Ashley Jackson, Olivia Aultman, and Audrey Aultman; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Jeanine Williams Allen; a step-son: Brian Jackson; and a brother: John Donald Williams.
Mr. Williams was cremated in accordance with his request. A memorial service will be planned at a later date with burial following in Snellville Historical Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or the Lavonia First Baptist church Building Fund, P.O. Box 47, Lavonia, GA 30553.
To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.
