Buford, GA Bobby McCoskey, age 54, of Buford, GA passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Patricia O'Boyle. He is survived by his lifetime love and significant other, Beverly Lucas, Buford, GA; sisters, Cathy (Steve) Sabo, Lawrenceville, GA, Patricia "Patti" (Tom) Elasasser, Redington Beach, FL; twin-brother, Alan McCoskey, St. Petersburg, FL; aunt, Marilyn (Bob) Schwarz, Scottsville, VA; uncle, Charlie (Carolyn) O'Boyle, Danbury, CT; several nieces, nephews, cousins. Mr. McCoskey was born August 18, 1966 in Newark, NJ. He was a graduate of Sequoya High School, Doraville, GA. He was also employed by M.M. Mechanical Company. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA with Rev. Henry Lackey officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA.
