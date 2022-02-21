Braselton, GA On January 20, 2022, following a sudden onset illness, Robert Austin Davis passed peacefully in his home with his two greatest sources of joy, his wife Karen their son Brian, at his side. In merciful contrast to his two and one-half month medical battle at the hospital, Bob's last day was filled with reminiscing about his happy family life.
Bob was born May 7, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest of three children of Jim and Betty Davis. The Davis family soon thereafter relocated to Poway, California, and with proximity to the ocean young Bob developed an affinity for swimming and surfing that he pursued throughout his life. Following an abrupt family relocation to Texas' Rio Grande Valley while in high school, Bob obtained a bachelor's degree in Geology from Lamar University where he as a member of the swim team. He then obtained a master's degree in Geology from Sul Ross State University.
Bob began his career as a geologist assisting with oil and gas exploration. He also spent many years as a consultant in geology and construction oversight. The most rewarding part of Bob's work career was the nine-plus years he spent as a high school physics teacher, most recently at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Throughout his adult life Bob was an avid bicyclist and triathlete. He met Karen, his wife of 34 years, at a triathlon. Ten years later they were blessed with their son Brian. Their busy careers took them from Dallas, to Parkville, Missouri, and ultimately to the Atlanta area. They made beautiful homes in each of those cities. Bob always maintained his physical fitness pursuits, which was a blessing because he loved to eat (both traits inherited by Brian.)
Bob is survived by his wife Karen and their son Brian; brother Jeff and sister Susan; and a small army of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation (MDS Foundation).
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.