Grayson, GA HENDRIX - Roy Nelson "Robbie" Hendrix, age 60 of Grayson, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Tabernacle International Church, 270 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Apostle Fritz Musser will officiate. Robbie is survived by his wife, Donna Hendrix; children, Byron & Scottie Hendrix of Lawrenceville, Elizabeth & Josh Mercado of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Landon Massey and Beckett Mercado; parents, Nelson & Sharon Hendrix of Brandon, FL; brother & sister-in-law, Kevin & Debbie Hendrix of Lecanto, FL; nephew, Walker Hendrix of Lecanto, FL; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Penny & Tim Fuller of Plant City, FL, Jackie Bustle of Plant City, FL; Richie Greer of Seffner, FL; as well as several other nieces & nephews. Flowers are accepted or you may make a donation to Suburban Hematology & Oncology, 2098 Teron Trace, Suite 400, Dacula, GA 30019 or www.gwinnettcancer.com Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robbie Hendrix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

