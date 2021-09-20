Winder, GA Ricky Eugene Cline, age 67, of Winder passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Town of Bethlehem Park, 35 Shepherd Street, Bethlehem, GA 30620. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
