LILBURN
Richard West
Mr. Richard Lamar West of Lilburn, Georgia died peacefully in the presence of those who loved him in Cumming, Georgia after an extended illness on the 5th of December 2019 at the age of 70.
Richard is survived by his wife Judy Poss West of Lilburn, daughter and son-in-law Valerie and Jamie Fambrough of Dahlonega, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Corinne West of Sugar Hill, grand-daughters Charlotte and Violet Fambrough of Dahlonega, and grandsons Jackson and Elijah West, and sister Janice Yvonne West of Cleveland. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ola Mae Turk and Loyd Hubert West, and his brother Terrell West of Norcross, Georgia.
Richard was born on January 17, 1949 in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated with his Associates from Truett McConnell and his Bachelors in Business Management from Mercer University. He married Judy Carol Poss West, his blind date which was love at first sight, on August 4, 1973. Richard's career began at Georgia Power Company where he moved from sales to accounting. He was hired at Oglethorpe Power Company where his boss saw his gift with numbers and pushed him to return to school. Richard obtained his degree and worked his way up and through Oglethorpe Power Company and retired as the CFO of Georgia Electric Membership Corporation's Worker's Compensation Fund. There he frequently encouraged co-workers to pursue their educations and move up within the company. He was a father figure to many and loved by all who met him.
A funeral is scheduled for December 8, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville, Georgia. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow. Rev. Bill Hutcheson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Richard's name to the Salvation Army or an academic scholarship of your choice.
Lastly, Richard would like to say, "GO DAWGS!"
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.