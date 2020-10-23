Nicholson, GA Richard Wesley Whitener, Sr, age 77, of Nicholson, GA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. His life is being celebrated by the large family he left behind: His loving wife, Jeanie Whitener, his daughter Dena and her husband Greg Voyles, his daughter Keri and her husband Grey Etheredge, his son Wes Whitener and wife Erin, his brother Alan Whitener and wife Merrill, and his brother, Dail Melton and wife Paula. He was also beloved by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, including grandchildren Gregory Voyles, Ariel and husband Tyler Beam, Charlie, John, and Caroline Etheredge, Robin, Lucy and Nati Whitener, niece Heather and husband Patrick Shue, nephews JD and wife Ayumi Whitener, Jeff and Becca Whitener, Adam and Brooke Melton, and John and Joy Melton.

Richard was born on July 15, 1943 in Rock Hill, SC, graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1961, and attended Clemson University. Richard was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart Jeanie for 57 years, never apart from her side. He was a responsible, caring and involved father, grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed. His eyesight prevented him from serving in the Air Force, despite being honored with a nomination to attend the academy from US Senator Strom Thurmond. He was a devoted citizen and active member of the community, participating in Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Staghorn Plantation Homeowners Association. He also served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, and was an avid Clemson fan. He retired from AT&T after 25 years, and again from Wachovia National Bank after 10 years. He served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Church Officer at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA for over 20 years.

The family would like to especially thank Tracey Clark at Homestead Hospice for her support and care during this time.

He is now rejoicing, reunited with the family that went before him: His parents John and Jo Whitener, his sister Sandy and his brother Don. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Commerce, GA, where a service in his honor was held Tuesday, October 27th at 2:00 pm, officiated by Senior Pastor Carlton Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Richard's memory to First Baptist Church in Commerce, GA at fbc-commerce.org/give

